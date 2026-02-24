State CET cell extends application deadline for multiple courses

This year, the registration for MHT-CET (PCM group) has seen a slight increase as compared to the previous year.

By: Express News Service
Feb 24, 2026
CET exam date extensionThe online application form, registration schedule and information booklet for this exam have been made available on the official website of the state CET cell. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination (CET) Cell has extended the deadline for registration for the CET examination for multiple courses like MHT-CET (PCM & PCB Group), B. Design, B.Sc Nursing, DPN / PHN (Medical), B.Ed, M.Ed, Postgraduate Physical Education (M.Ped) for the academic year 2026-27. These CET examinations provide admissions to various engineering, technology, pharmacy, design, nursing, education, and physical education courses. The CET cell has appealed to students to register immediately. Till date, 12.28 lakh applications have registered for the CET examination for 17 courses.

The online application form, registration schedule and information booklet for this exam have been made available on the official website of the state CET cell http://www.mahacet.org. The CET exams for these courses will be conducted online in computer-based mode at various examination centers in the state of Maharashtra. APAAR ID is the preferred mode of application but is no longer mandatory.

The CET Cell has appealed to the candidates to visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell regularly for further updated information, detailed schedule and instructions related to the examination.

CET Extension
1. PCM & PCB Group

Feb 25 to Feb 27 (Last extension with late fee)
2. B.Sc Nursing Feb 25 to 16 March
3. DPN / PHN (Medical) Feb 25 to 16 March
4. B. Design

Feb 25 to Feb 27 (Last extension)
5. B.Ed Feb 25 to Feb 27
6. M.Ed Feb 25 to Feb 27
7. M.P. Ed Feb 25 to Feb 27

Live Blog
