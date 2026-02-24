State CET cell extends application deadline for multiple courses

The online application form, registration schedule and information booklet for this exam have been made available on the official website of the state CET cell. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination (CET) Cell has extended the deadline for registration for the CET examination for multiple courses like MHT-CET (PCM & PCB Group), B. Design, B.Sc Nursing, DPN / PHN (Medical), B.Ed, M.Ed, Postgraduate Physical Education (M.Ped) for the academic year 2026-27. These CET examinations provide admissions to various engineering, technology, pharmacy, design, nursing, education, and physical education courses. The CET cell has appealed to students to register immediately. Till date, 12.28 lakh applications have registered for the CET examination for 17 courses.

This year, the registration for MHT-CET (PCM group) has seen a slight increase as compared to the previous year. 4,66,779 applicants have registered this year as compared to 4,64,263 applicants in 2025.