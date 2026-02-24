State CET cell extends application deadline for multiple courses

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination (CET) Cell has extended the deadline for registration for the CET examination for multiple courses like MHT-CET (PCM & PCB Group), B. Design, B.Sc Nursing, DPN / PHN (Medical), B.Ed, M.Ed, Postgraduate Physical Education (M.Ped) for the academic year 2026-27. These CET examinations provide admissions to various engineering, technology, pharmacy, design, nursing, education, and physical education courses. The CET cell has appealed to students to register immediately. Till date, 12.28 lakh applications have registered for the CET examination for 17 courses.
This year, the registration for MHT-CET (PCM group) has seen a slight increase as compared to the previous year. 4,66,779 applicants have registered this year as compared to 4,64,263 applicants in 2025.
The online application form, registration schedule and information booklet for this exam have been made available on the official website of the state CET cell http://www.mahacet.org. The CET exams for these courses will be conducted online in computer-based mode at various examination centers in the state of Maharashtra. APAAR ID is the preferred mode of application but is no longer mandatory.
The CET Cell has appealed to the candidates to visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell regularly for further updated information, detailed schedule and instructions related to the examination.
|CET
|Extension
|1.
|PCM & PCB Group
|
Feb 25 to Feb 27 (Last extension with late fee)
|2.
|B.Sc Nursing
|Feb 25 to 16 March
|3.
|DPN / PHN (Medical)
|Feb 25 to 16 March
|4.
|B. Design
|
Feb 25 to Feb 27 (Last extension)
|5.
|B.Ed
|Feb 25 to Feb 27
|6.
|M.Ed
|Feb 25 to Feb 27
|7.
|M.P. Ed
|Feb 25 to Feb 27
Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been in the spotlight due to rumours about their marriage. In the past, Govinda publicly expressed his love for Neelam Kothari and ended his engagement with Sunita for her. Sunita has accused Govinda of being involved with a newcomer and hinted at his past infidelity, while Govinda's horoscope suggests he will have two marriages.