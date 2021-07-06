Mhaisekar is Maharashtra’s new acting medical education director

Hailing from Nanded district, Dr Mhaisekar had done his post graduation from Mumbai’s KEM Hospital. (Twitter@mhaisekar1)

The state medical education department has appointed a medical college professor, Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, as the acting medical education director of Maharashtra. The 60-year-old has superseded a number of deans and two joint directors of medical education to reach the post, which had fallen vacant following the retirement of his predecessor Dr TP Lahane on June 30.

Deelip Mhaisekar’s twin brother Deepak Mhaisekar is an advisor to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and was the Pune divisional commissioner until last year.

Hailing from Nanded district, Dr Mhaisekar had done his post graduation from Mumbai’s KEM Hospital. He was the vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik from 2016 to 2021 following which he joined the Nanded Medical College as a professor and the head of department of pulmonary medicine. He has been a member of the Medical Council of India for the last 12 years. Sources in the medical education department said that there is discontent within the department over the appointment of Dr Mhaisekar, who has superseded several seniors to the post. When asked about this, Dr Mhaisekar said, “My appointment is government’s decision.”

On how he would tackle the anticipated third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Mhaisekar said, “We would follow the guidelines issued by the taskforce …and will control the death rate.”

Since Dr Mhaisekar is a pulmonologist, he would tackle Covid well, one of his aides said.

