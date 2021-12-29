Pune Metro’s PCMC-Phugewadi route likely to get nod to start service

Pune Metro is likely to get authorisation to start its services in the city soon, as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) expressed satisfaction over the ‘priority section’ — from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi — while also appreciating the quality of work by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), the agency in charge of implementing the project.

“All the testing has been successful and the CMRS Janak Kumar Garg expressed his satisfaction and appreciated the quality of work by Maha-Metro. Authorisation from the CMRS for the priority section of Maha-Metro is expected shortly,” said Hemant Sonawane of Pune Metro rail in a statement.

On Monday, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had said that service on the priority section was set to start by the end of January.

CMRS Garg conducted inspection and testing of the PCMC-Phugewadi section and five stations of the ‘priority section’ of Pune Metro, between December 26 and 28. During his inspection, he also carried out safety checks.

The five Metro stations inspected by the CMRS were: Phugewadi, Kasarwadi, Bhosari, Sant Tukaram and PCMC.