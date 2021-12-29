scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

Pune Metro’s PCMC-Phugewadi route likely to get nod to start service

“All the testing has been successful and the CMRS Janak Kumar Garg expressed his satisfaction and appreciated the quality of work by Maha-Metro,” said Hemant Sonawane of Pune Metro rail in a statement.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 29, 2021 6:19:13 am
CMRS authorisation for the priority section of Maha-Metro is expected soon.

Pune Metro is likely to get authorisation to start its services in the city soon, as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) expressed satisfaction over the ‘priority section’ — from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi — while also appreciating the quality of work by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), the agency in charge of implementing the project.

“All the testing has been successful and the CMRS Janak Kumar Garg expressed his satisfaction and appreciated the quality of work by Maha-Metro. Authorisation from the CMRS for the priority section of Maha-Metro is expected shortly,” said Hemant Sonawane of Pune Metro rail in a statement.

On Monday, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had said that service on the priority section was set to start by the end of January.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

CMRS Garg conducted inspection and testing of the PCMC-Phugewadi section and five stations of the ‘priority section’ of Pune Metro, between December 26 and 28. During his inspection, he also carried out safety checks.

More from Pune

The five Metro stations inspected by the CMRS were: Phugewadi, Kasarwadi, Bhosari, Sant Tukaram and PCMC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement