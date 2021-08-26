scorecardresearch
Metro worker sustains ‘bullet injury’ at car shed, cartridges found at site

Probe is on to find out how the cartridges ended up at the spot and whether anybody opened fire from a nearby location.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 26, 2021 9:50:52 pm
File image of a trial run of Pune Metro on a 3 km stretch from Vanaz to Anandnagar. (Express photo)

Pune City Police have launched an investigation after a worker at a Pune Metro car shed in Kothrud allegedly sustained a bullet injury on Wednesday. Police said some bullets and cartridges were also been found at the site.

A Pune Metro spokesperson also confirmed that a worker was injured and some cartridges were found on the terrace of ETO building at Hill View Park car depot at Vanaz in Kothrud.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Gaikwad said that on Wednesday afternoon, a worker at the Metro car shed told his superiors that something brushed him all of a sudden, leaving him injured. He told his superiors that it could be a bullet injury.

Alerted about the incident, a team from Kothrud police station reached the spot. “Police have found some bullets and cartridges at the site. Investigation is on,” said DCP Gaikwad.

