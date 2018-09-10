Metro work on Khadki stretch: Shiv Sena MP to take up issue with Delhi

MP Shrirang Barne MP Shrirang Barne

Shiv Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne has decided to take up the issue of Pune Metro work getting stuck on the Khadki stretch. “I had no clue that the work had halted…. I will take it up with the defence ministry,” Barne told The Indian Express paper on Sunday.

The MP’s reaction follows reports published in Pune Newsline about the work getting halted for months as the Defence Ministry is yet to give a green signal to MahaMetro’s attempt to acquire 10 acre land in Khadki.

Metro officials said they have not even received work permission although a contractor has been appointed.

Barne said he will speak to Metro officials on Monday and seek details regarding documents submitted and the response received from the ministry. “I will talk to Metro officials. Once I have detailed information, I will be in a position to take up the matter with the defence ministry. I will personally meet the ministry officials,” he said.

Metro officials said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Anil Shirole, the Pune MP, were in touch with the defence ministry.

“Javadekar and Shirole have been in touch with defence ministry officials. But there has been no luck so far,” said an official. “Even District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat has spoken to the ministry officials. But to no avail,” a Metro official said.

Barne said: “I will pursue the issue till it gets approval from the ministry. We need to push the Metro work. It can’t remain stranded for months. This is just not done.”

Brijesh Dixit, the managing director, MahaMetro, said work at all places is in full swing except on the Khadki stretch. “Although there is a possibility now that the Metro will not meet its deadline of 2021, we will make all efforts for its timely completion if we get a green signal from the ministry,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App