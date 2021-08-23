Metro work: Lakdi Pul to be closed for night traffic till September 12

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bridge on Mutha River, popularly known as Lakdi Pul — a crucial link connecting Deccan Gymkhana and Peth areas in Pune — will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am everyday from August 24 to September 12 for the ongoing work of Pune Metro, the Pune City Traffic police said.

A communication announcing the temporary traffic diversions due to closure of Lakdi Pul was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame on Monday evening. The bridge will be open for traffic as usual during the day but will remain closed from 11 pm to 6 am during this period, when work on the Metro line will be carried out.

During the night time closure, the traffic from Khandoji Baba Chowk to Tilak Road will be diverted via Karve Road, Shelarmama Chowk, Rasashala Chowk, SM Joshi Bridge and Ganjve Chowk.

Similarly, traffic from Tilak Road to Khandoji Baba Chowk will be diverted via Kelkar Road, LIC Building, Kasat Corner, Narayan Peth Police Chowki, Kesri Wada, Balgandharva Bridge and Jangali Maharaj Road.

During this time period, Yashwantrao Chavan Bridge will be only open for two-wheeler traffic, the press communication said.

