Metro waits for defence ministry’s green signal, work on Khadki stretch likely to get delayed

The Pimpri-Dapodi trial run is also likely to get affected. (Express Photo) The Pimpri-Dapodi trial run is also likely to get affected. (Express Photo)

Officials of MahaMetro, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, on Monday said the Pimpri-Swargate route of Corridor One is likely to get delayed by a few months, as they are struggling to get land and work permission in Khadki station area from the defence ministry.

“We need land outside Khadki station for the Metro route and also work permission from the defence ministry… We are awaiting a nod from the ministry,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director, MahaMetro.

Dixit said since the Pimpri-Swargate Corridor One work started 14 months ago, the Khadki stretch work could not begin. “Meetings have been held in this connection with the Chief Minister and others. But we have not been able to get the green signal, both for acquiring the land and the work permission,” said Dixit.

In Khadki, Metro is seeking to acquire 10 acre. “Eight acre for ‘right of way’ and two acre for permanent transfer,” Ramnath Subramanian, the executive director, MahaMetro, said. He said that in Bopodi area, the Pune Municipal Corporation was widening the road. “After this, we will start work at the centre of the highway (Pune-Mumbai road),” he said.

Dixit said they have also faced other hurdles under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. “For instance, we want to a build a bridge over the Mula river at Dapodi. But there has been a delay in getting permission from the irrigation department,” he said.

Because of a few impediments, Dixit said, although they were expecting to start the trial run on the Pimpri-Dapodi Metro stretch in the 13 months, it does not seem likely now. “In Nagpur, we started the trial run in 27 months for a 5 km stretch. We were expecting to do the same in the 5 km-long Corridor One. But with a few impediments cropping up, we don’t think we will be able to start the Pimpri-Dapodi trial run. We will try to start the route as early as possible,” he said.

He added that the pier work in Dapodi has been delayed. “We have constructed two piers and the others will be constructed after the rain,” he said.

Referring to the suspension of two site engineers on Sunday on grounds of poor quality of supervision, he said they have zero tolerance towards poor quality work. “We have a zero defect policy. We are making Metro according to international standards. Therefore, we will not allow poor quality of work,” he said.“Our construction is life-long, not short term.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App