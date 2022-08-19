Metro to submit DPR for 82-km route to Pune civic body for final nod

By the end of August, Pune Metro rail will submit the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed 82.5-km route to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the final nod from state and central governments.
Metro authorities are also planning to make a 33-km stretch in Phase One operational by the end of March next year “In Phase One, work on the 33-km stretch will be completed by March-end next year. The 10-km route of Phase One has already been made operational in March. The remaining stretches will be gradually made operational, with the next extension from Garware College to Civil Court and Phugewadi to Civil Court, for which trial runs have started. The DPR for the extended route of 5.9 km from Swargate to Katraj and 4.4 km from PCMC to Nigdi has been submitted to the Union government for final approval,” said Brijesh Dixit, CMD of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is in charge of Pune Metro project.
Meanwhile, Maha-Metro has almost finalised the DPR for the 82.5-km proposed route to be developed in Phase Two. “We have already submitted DPR of the 46-km route, estimated to cost Rs 12,015 crore, to the PMC and they are working on it. The 36-km route, mainly of Ring Road, will have Metro Neo and its DPR will be submitted by this month end,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
New PCMC chief takes charge, says open to feedback from citizens, activists
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal to cause heavy rain over east & central India
Metro to submit DPR for 82-km route to Pune civic body for final nod
New PCMC chief takes charge, says open to feedback from citizens, activists
Gang extorts Rs 3,000 from man, threatens to leak clip
Battle for AIADMK
UT yet to meet demand of bridges on rivulet, villagers say admin lax
Teen stabbed outside home in Panchkula, cops nab 4 in 24 hrs
Dadumajra: Karnal-based firm bags contract for bio-mining of legacy waste at landfill site
Mayor meets Shah, raises city matters
HC slaps notices on PU V-C, two secys for not complying with payment order
August 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Farooq’s ascension
Badmajra murder: Police identify 3 culprits, no arrests made yet