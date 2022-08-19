Metro to submit DPR for 82-km route to Pune civic body for final nod

By the end of August, Pune Metro rail will submit the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed 82.5-km route to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the final nod from state and central governments.

Metro authorities are also planning to make a 33-km stretch in Phase One operational by the end of March next year “In Phase One, work on the 33-km stretch will be completed by March-end next year. The 10-km route of Phase One has already been made operational in March. The remaining stretches will be gradually made operational, with the next extension from Garware College to Civil Court and Phugewadi to Civil Court, for which trial runs have started. The DPR for the extended route of 5.9 km from Swargate to Katraj and 4.4 km from PCMC to Nigdi has been submitted to the Union government for final approval,” said Brijesh Dixit, CMD of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is in charge of Pune Metro project.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro has almost finalised the DPR for the 82.5-km proposed route to be developed in Phase Two. “We have already submitted DPR of the 46-km route, estimated to cost Rs 12,015 crore, to the PMC and they are working on it. The 36-km route, mainly of Ring Road, will have Metro Neo and its DPR will be submitted by this month end,” he said.