Metro-style travel on roads: Pimpri-Chinchwad to pilot three-coach electric rapid transit system

Commuters in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune could soon get a metro-like travel experience without the rails. The Maharashtra government has fast-tracked a pilot for the Electric Rapid Transit System (e-RTS), a first-of-its-kind double-articulated electric vehicle that will operate on a 17-km corridor. Trials are expected to run for around 18 months before the network is expanded across the twin cities.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting on urban mobility projects for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 27. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, who shared details of the meeting on X, said the committee cleared two projects for fast-tracked implementation: the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and the e-RTS.

According to Landge, the Chief Minister directed officials to complete all administrative and technical approvals for the pilot without delay.

“Once the trial is successful, the plan is to expand e-RTS services across the entire HCMTR and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network while ensuring seamless integration with the Metro, railways and other public transport,” Landge said.

The pilot corridor will run from Godown Chowk in Bhosari to Wakad via Kudalwadi Chowk, Auto Cluster, Kalewadi Phata and Jagtap Dairy Chowk. If implemented, it is expected to improve connectivity across Pimpri-Chinchwad, Hinjawadi, Wakad, Kalewadi, Kudalwadi, Ravet and Punawale, many of which currently depend on limited PMPML bus services.

PCMC begins groundwork

PCMC Joint City Engineer Bapusaheb Gaikwad told The Indian Express that the civic body’s standing committee on Wednesday approved the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by Maha Metro. The report is expected to be ready within three months.

“This is the first e-RTS pilot in the state. It will use a double-articulated, air-conditioned vehicle that offers a metro-like experience but runs on conventional rubber tyres,” Gaikwad said, adding that the proposed corridor already has roads wide enough to support the project.

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He said the vehicles would run entirely on electric power. “They will be charged overnight at the depot, like electric buses, while the batteries will also receive opportunity charging at designated stops during the day,” he said.

The frequency of services will be decided after assessing demand. “Depending on ridership, services could run every two, three or five minutes,” Gaikwad said.

After the DPR is completed, the civic body will seek approvals from the state and Union governments before floating tenders.

“The DPR should be ready in three months. After obtaining the necessary clearances, tenders will be floated and trials will begin. The pilot is expected to run for around one-and-a-half years,” Gaikwad said.

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If the pilot succeeds, the system will be expanded across the HCMTR and existing BRT corridors in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where public transport coverage remains inadequate.

Gaikwad said the project would be significantly cheaper than building a new Metro line and forms part of the city’s broader effort to strengthen public transport while reducing traffic congestion and air pollution.