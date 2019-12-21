Pune: Metro services will start next June, say Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

Getting its act together after the party lost power in the state, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to make its mark by pushing for speedier implementation of major infrastructure projects in the city, and starting the Metro rail service on a 10-km stretch by next year.

This was outlined in a marathon meeting Mayor Murlidhar Mohol held on Friday with the civic administration to review various infrastructure projects and check the status of ongoing works. “Metro rail officials have assured us that services on the 5-km stretch from Ideal Colony on Paud Road to Garware college will start by June next year and another 5-km stretch, from RTO to Yerawada, will be operational by December next year,” Mohol said after the meeting.

The PMC also has to take a decision on the proposed underground Metro route from Swargate to Katra, as the Pune Metro has submitted its detailed project report to the civic body. The PMC has already given Rs 32 lakh to Pune Metro to draw up a detailed project report for the route between Vanaz and Shivsrishti, a proposed project near Chandni Chowk, said the mayor.

“Pune Metro has decided to prepare a common detailed project report for the 80-85 km of extended routes in other parts of the city,” said Mohol.

24×7 water supply project

On another major infrastructure project, to ensure 24×7 water supply to Pune city, Mohol said the PMC needs to lay pipelines across a total distance of 1,750 km. While the civic body should have laid 370 km of pipelines by now, it has only covered 143 km so far, said Mohol.

“The civic administration has penalised one of the two agencies, which are in charge of implementing the project, for delaying the work. The administration has been directed to give a final warning to the agency if it’s not able to deliver the work on time, and then appoint a new agency for the project,” said Mohol. Of the 86 overhead tanks to be installed for the project, work on 72 tanks is going on but work on 14 tanks has not started due to land issues, he said.

River improvement project

Mohol also directed the civic administration to call a coordination meeting between officers and the concerned consultant to discuss the issues facing the river improvement project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. “The Centre, which is funding the project, can cancel the project over the delay,” he said.

High Capacity Mass Transit Route

Mohol said he was ready to listen to local residents who were against the construction of the High Capacity Mass Transit Route, and address their doubts before going ahead with the project.

‘Encroachment-free’ footpaths

The mayor also said the civic administration has been directed to make footpaths on 45 main roads in Pune city ‘encroachment free’. “The pedestrians’ right to walk on footpaths has to be restored. There has to be sustained action against encroachments,” said Mohol.

Medical college of PMC

The mayor said the civic administration has informed him that the medical college of the civic body would start operating from the 2021 academic year. “The civic administration has been asked to respond to a query raised by the state government about the college. The administrative process for starting the medical college has been started,” he said.

