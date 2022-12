Pune Metro services will be partially suspended because of signalling work testing on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 am to 2 pm on the route from Vanaz Metro station to Garware College Metro station.

The service will resume from 2 pm to 8 pm on both dates.

However, revenue services on PCMC to Phugewadi route will be available normally from 8 am to 8 pm on all days as per the normal schedule and timetable, officials said.