Metro: Last segment of elevated route for PCMC-Range Hill stretch launched

THE PUNE Metro on Monday launched the last segment of the 12.064-km elevated metro rail route from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Range Hill station and would now begin the trial run from Phugewadi station to Civil court.

The Pune Metro Corridor I, a 12.064-km stretch from PCMC Station to Range Hill Station is elevated and the rest of the route is underground till Swargate.

The launch of the last segment of this 12.064-km elevated stretch was completed on Monday. It will now be possible to conduct the trial run of the metro train on the route from Phugewadi Station to Civil Court station. After the trial run, the route from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station will be opened for passengers.

A total of 3,934 segments were cast for the 12.064-km elevated track from PCMC Station to Range Hill Station and a total of 451 spans were constructed through these segments. The first metro pillar on this route was constructed in October 2017.

A big casting yard was set up at Nashik Phata where 3,934 segments were made. The first segment required for this route was constructed in August 2017 and the last segment was constructed in October 2022.

Managing Director of Maha Metro Brijesh Dixit said, “Today is an important milestone for Pune Metro. The viaduct of the 12.064-km elevated line from PCMC Station to Range Hill Station is getting completed on schedule. Soon work of Phugewadi Station to Civil Court Station and Garware College Station will be completed and metro trials will extend till Civil Court station route.”

Sevearl hurdles were overcome to complete this 12.064-km elevated route. The biggest difficulty was getting land from Harris Bridge to Khadki from the Army. After continuous follow-ups with the Army, the land was finally allocated in July 2022. Despite the delay in acquiring land work continued in the phases from Range Hill station to Khadki and Phugewadi station to Harris Bridge and was completed on time.

Advertisement

Officials said that the work on Phugewadi Station to Civil Court Station and Garware College Station to Civil Court Station is expected to be complete by November 30. Monday’s final segment launching is in line with the target set, the officials said.