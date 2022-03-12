Metro, high-speed train, Ring Road: Big infra push for Pune

THE MAHA Vikas Aghadi government in the state is all set to give a push to mega infrastructure projects of the city including Pune Metro, ring road and Pune-Nashik high speed railway apart from an Indrayani medicity in 300 acres to provide all medical facilities on one premises. The government also announced Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial at Vadu Budhruk and Tulapur along with development of Vijaystambh at Bhima Koregaon.

Finance minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the deputy chief minister, on Friday declared that Rs 1,500 crore have been proposed for acquisition of 1,900 hectare of land for implementing the proposed ring road project which will help divert heavy traffic from entering Pune city.

He said that Nashik-Pune Medium High Speed Railway project has been approved by the Union government and the project is expected to cost Rs 16,039 crore. “The state government will bear 80% of the burden,” Pawar said in his speech. The deputy CM said that the Pune Metro rail from Swargate to Pimpri Chinchwad and Vanaz to Ramwadi in Pune is at the stage of completion. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has started work on the Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The length of the project is 23 km and cost of project is Rs 8,313 crore. “A metro project is proposed on the routes from Swargate to Katraj in Pune, Pimpri to Nigdi, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagholi, Swargate to Hadapsar, Hadapsar to Kharadi, Khadakwasla to Swargate and project reports are being prepared,” he said.

In order to introduce the work of our freedom fighters, revolutionaries and great social reformers of Maharashtra to the new generation, a ‘heritage walk’ will be organized in Pune along with that in Mumbai and Nagpur.

“The 125th commemoration of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule took place on March 10. The Phule couple’s residence ‘Phulewada’ is in Ganjpeth in Pune city. The MVA government will provide Rs 100 crore this year for the expansion of the monument, which is a state-protected heritage site,” Pawar said.

The finance minister said, “Today is March 11, the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On the occasion, the government has decided to set up an appropriate memorial at Vadhu Budruk and Tulapur in Pune. An amount of Rs 250 crore will be made available by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. A ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Bravery Award’ scheme is being launched in the name of Maharaj from this year for the residents of the state who have shown exemplary bravery.”

Funds will be given for memorial of Maharani Saibai who was the mother of Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Mauje Pal Khurd in Pune at the foothills of Raigad Fort, he added. Facility creation and premises development works will be undertaken at Bhima Koregaon Vijayastambha at Mauje Perne Phata while the mausoleum of Shri Sant Jagnade Maharaj at Sudumbare, Maval tehsil has been given the status of a pilgrimage and tourist destination. It has been decided to provide Rs 10 crore for the development of Jagnade Maharaj’s memorial.