Metres from police commissionerate, Pune property developer shot dead in broad daylight

Kanabar's driver rushed him to Jehangir Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.(Representational)

A 64-year-old property developer was shot dead in broad daylight near the main office of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Pune, located a few metres from the Pune police commissionerate, around 3 pm on Monday.

The deceased, Rajesh Haridas Kanabar, was a resident of Ghorpadi Goan and had come to the Pune District Collectorate to attend a hearing about an ongoing dispute over a plot in Bavdhan area. The incident took place after the hearing, when Kanabar had stopped at a fruit stall near the SBI office. Two persons, one of them armed, came up to him, said police. The assailants shot him twice, before escaping from the spot.

Kanabar’s driver rushed him to Jehangir Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries

Police have already nabbed two suspects from Baner area. Prima-facie, police suspect the murder was the fallout of a land dispute, but different angles are being probed to confirm the exact cause behind the killing.

Another murder in Kharadi

A 33-year-old man was murdered in Kharadi in the early hours of Monday. The deceased, Shailesh Dattatraya Ghadge, had a police record and he has also been externed from city limits in the past. Police suspect that the murder is the result of an old dispute. The assailants attacked Ghadge with a wooden stick and cement blocks near a hotel in Kharadi area around 12.30 am.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd