Law graduate Dusha wins Best Actor at META

Dusha emerged as one of the winners of the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) award at the prestigious arts event.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneMar 27, 2026 05:44 PM IST
Dusha is a cast member of Something Like Truth, by playwright Shanta Gokhale, is the first directorial work by Parna Pethe.Something Like Truth, by playwright Shanta Gokhale, is the first directorial work by Parna Pethe. (File Photo)
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She could have been presenting thundering arguments before a packed courtroom; instead, Dusha was being judged for her acting by a jury at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) in Delhi. On March 25, she emerged as one of the winners of the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) award at the prestigious arts event.

Dusha played one of four women in Parna Pethe’s directorial venture Something Like Truth, which was among the 10 plays shortlisted for the awards. Pune was represented by two plays — Something Like Truth and Kadambari, named after Rabindranath Tagore’s sister-in-law and muse. Ipshita Chakraborty Singh won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for Kadambari.

This year’s META showcased a range of performances. Mithyasur won Best Production, while Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo from Kolkata won its creator Saurav Palodhi the Best Director award, among others. For Dusha, the recognition was both an appreciation from the theatre community and a reminder of the responsibilities of an artist in a troubled world.

Dusha’s decision not to use a surname also has artistic roots. In the 1990s, there was a movement in the arts where people rejected caste identities by dropping surnames. “Mine was also removed,” she says.

That sense of conviction is reflected in Something Like Truth. The play comprises monologues of four women from different eras and countries, exploring themes of truth, freedom and justice. Dusha portrays a woman in prison — disturbed by her conscience, hounded by questions, seeking strength while also feeling relieved to be away from the world of men. She makes her entrance saying, “I will be here for one year. For the first time, I am feeling safe.” Later, she tells the audience that the men who harassed and hounded her are still outside and free. “I know stories of women like her, though this monologue was imagined,” says Dusha.

The daughter of actor and director Nandu Madhav, Dusha grew up around theatre but chose to study law. She went to the UK for her degree, but says she never felt a sense of belonging in the profession. “I did not think that I would be happy for the next 40-60 years just working as a lawyer, though it is a wonderful profession. When I thought about the kind of life I wanted to lead, I realised that I wanted to lead the life of an artist. I belonged among people who told stories. That brought me back to India to pursue art. I enrolled at the Drama School Mumbai in 2018 and began performing in plays,” she says.

In her final year at law school, she chose an elective titled Film and Law. She later honed her craft working with directors such as Sunil Shanbag and Mohit Takalkar.

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Pethe says she had seen Dusha perform earlier, though not in major roles. “She called me to say that there’s a play, written by Shanta Gokhale, that she was thinking of directing. My immediate answer was ‘yes,’” says Dusha.

As the production evolved, Pethe says she realised the play centred on intimate, personal narratives. “The stories are very personal. The women don’t make big statements for the world. They don’t evoke a worldwide change, but they evoke a change within people’s heart who are just audiences at that point,” she says.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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