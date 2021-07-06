MESTA decides to slash 25% fees of students whose parent’s income was hit by pandemic

The organisation claims to have membership of over 18,000 English medium schools in Maharashtra. (File)

Keeping the financial difficulties faced by parents due to the Covid-19 situation in mind, the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has resolved to cut fees by 25 per cent for the current academic year for students whose parents have faced loss of income due to the pandemic. Moreover, no fees will be charged from students who have lost parents to the infection and they will be offered free education for the current year. The discount in fees will be offered from junior KG to Class 12.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of MESTA and will be applicable to all its member schools across the state. The organisation claims to have membership of over 18,000 English medium schools in Maharashtra.

“The association has decided that the discount in fees will be given to those students whose parents have faced genuine loss of job,” said Sanjayrao Tayade Patil, founder-president, MESTA.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.