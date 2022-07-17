Merlin Group forays into Pune, to invest Rs 2,000 crore in five years

OVER THE next five years, the Kolkata-headquartered real estate company Merlin Group plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Pune.

Saket Mohta, managing director of the group, told The Indian Express that they plan to tap into corporate leasing and commercial portfolios in the area.

The investment would be for both commercial and residential projects that the company plans to undertake in the greater Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Area (PMRDA).

Asked about the decision to set up business in Pune, Mohta said after Bengaluru, Pune is a major commercial city with the presence of a large number of corporate firms.

“We are mainly interested in corporate leasing and commercial sector here,” he said.

Other than West Bengal, the company also has its units in Ahmedabad, Raipur, Chennai and Colombo. Mohta said the Merlin Group will prefer to develop its own land parcels or enter into joint venture projects, but it will also be open about taking over stalled projects.

The company plans to develop projects in Koregaon Park, Wakad, Jambhuwadi and Baner.