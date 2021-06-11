Meril receives ICMR approval for indigenous Covid-19 self-test, CoviFind

Medtech company Meril on Thursday announced that its self-use Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19, CoviFind, has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This indigenously researched and developed test can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infectious individuals and can therefore be used for testing symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases as specified by recent ICMR guidelines.

The test also delivers results swiftly, in just 15 minutes. Additionally, the test does not have any specific storage or refrigeration requirements. The test is priced at Rs 250 and will be made available as an affordable single-pack, with additional purchase options including a pack of 3, 5 and 25 tests.

Each test kit is equipped with testing materials including a test device, one sterile nasal swab and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap. No additional instrumentation is necessary. The kit will also contain an instructions for use leaflet, detailing step-by-step procedure on administration, handling and post-use disposal of the test, along with a disposable bag.