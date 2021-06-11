scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 11, 2021
Most read

Meril receives ICMR approval for indigenous Covid-19 self-test, CoviFind

The test also delivers results swiftly, in just 15 minutes.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 11, 2021 6:15:14 am
CoviFind

Medtech company Meril on Thursday announced that its self-use Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19, CoviFind, has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This indigenously researched and developed test can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infectious individuals and can therefore be used for testing symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases as specified by recent ICMR guidelines.

The test also delivers results swiftly, in just 15 minutes. Additionally, the test does not have any specific storage or refrigeration requirements. The test is priced at Rs 250 and will be made available as an affordable single-pack, with additional purchase options including a pack of 3, 5 and 25 tests.

Click here for more

Each test kit is equipped with testing materials including a test device, one sterile nasal swab and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap. No additional instrumentation is necessary. The kit will also contain an instructions for use leaflet, detailing step-by-step procedure on administration, handling and post-use disposal of the test, along with a disposable bag.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X