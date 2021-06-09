Merger with PCMC, PMRDA: PCNTDA ceases to exist; PCMC gets major portion of land, PMRDA gets deposits, staff

The PMRDA will get the office office, commercial and residential complexes, fixed deposits and other investments. The PCMC will remain the special planning authority of all PNCTDA areas.

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD NEWTOWNSHIP Development Authority (PCNTDA) or Pradhikaran will now cease to exist after the state government notified its merger with the PCMC and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), officials said on Tuesday.

“With the government making gazette notification of merger of PCNTDA with PCMC and PMRDA, it has now become history,” said PCNTDA CEO Bansi Gawli told The Indian Express.

According to the notification, the PCMC will get all leased land, land reserved for public purpose and encroached land. The ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad has opposed the move to transfer undeveloped reserved land to the civic body. The PMRDA will get the office office, commercial and residential complexes, fixed deposits and other investments. The PCMC will remain the special planning authority of all PNCTDA areas. “This means permission for building construction and powers for approving TDR-FSI will rest with the PCMC,” officials said.

The notification stated, “All movable and immovable properties and liabilities of PCNTDA will vest in the state government through urban development department and, thereafter… will be vested to PMRDA as well as PCMC. Properties, funds and dues are vested in PMRDA, and ownership and possession of plots leased out by PCNTDA and developed plots, plots under public amenities, reservations and encroached plots transferred to PCMC. The plot for government rest house, admeasuring about 2.5 acres to 3.0 acres at Chinchwad is to be transferred to the government at nominal cost of Re 1, which will be temporarily in the possession of PMRDA.”

Gawli said, “Of the 1,875 hectares with PCNTDA, the PCMC will get at least 1,300 hectares while PMRDA will get around 375 hectares. This is our initial estimate. The entire process will take around five to six months. After this, we will come to know the exact amout of distributed between PCMC and PMRDA.”

Gawli also said all land under Pradhikaran area was leased out to citizens. “The leased land is around 1,000 hectares, which will go to the PCMC. Besides, there is 240 hectares with encroachment. This will now be PCMC’s lookout. And there is land reserved for public purposes. We don’t have the exact figure of it… it will go to the PCMC. Actually, the vast acre of developed land is already with the PCMC,” he said.

All PCNTDA employees will be transferred to PMRDA, Gawli said. “We have permanent staff strength of around 50. And around 100 temporary as well as those on deputation. Permanent staff will be transferred to PMRDA. As for the rest, PMRDA will take a call,” he added.

Gawli further said PCNTDA has around Rs 150 crore deposits, which will go to PMRDA. “We don’t have any loan. But the liabilities such as bill payment to contractors will be taken over by PMRDA. Total deposits of Rs 150 crore will go to PMRDA,” he said.

As for ongoing housing projects for urban power, Gawli said PMRDA will carry forward the projects. “There are over 6,000 flats to be constructed,” he said.

While the PCMC will be the special planning authority in a large number of sectors of Pradhikaran area, PMRDA will get only a small land to look after, Gawli said. “PMRDA will have jurisdiction on only four sectors. The PCMC will have jurisdiction in remaining 38 sectors. It will have jurisdiction over three sub-district centres or commercial centres, while PMRDA will look after solitary centres,” he added.

The ruling BJP is, however, unhappy with the decision to transfer land reserved for public purposes to the PCMC. “They should develop the land and then transfer it to the PCMC. Otherwise, for developing the reservation, the PCMC will have to spend money on water, drainage, power and other amenities,” said BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Amit Gorkhe, BJP state secretary, said, “Pradhikaran was set up for providing affordable housing for the working classes. Several acres were taken from farmers. This developed land will now go to PMRDA. This is an injustice to farmers…”

Jagtap said the state government had not yet announced what it proposed to do with the land of hundreds of farmers. “For decades, they are awaiting compensation,” he said.

Reacting to this, Gawli said, “As per the notification, the compensation in terms of 12.5 per cent development to farmers will have to be decided by the authority in which their land exists.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.