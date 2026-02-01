Even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims about possible merger of two NCP factions, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare said he was never opposed to merger and in the same breath said they would remain with NDA while sticking to the ideology of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar.
“We are part of NDA and we will remain in NDA. NDA means BJP and its allies. Ajitdada had consciously taken the decision to go with NDA and the people of Maharashtra had accepted it and ensured victory of our 41 MLAs,” Tatkare said.
On the other hand, Fadnavis said, “If Ajit Pawar was holding talks with NCP (SP) regarding merger, would he not have informed us. Ajit Pawar used to share everything with me.”
Tatkare said they will remain with NDA and those approve of their decision would step forward. “We decided to go with NDA and remain firm on it. We follow the ideology of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. We believe in progressive mindset. If it is acceptable to them (Sharad Pawar’s party), they have to then come forward..,” he said.
Asked whether NCP was putting condition for merger, Tatkare said, “Who am I to put condition? I didn’t say anything was conditional. I said we are part of NDA and will remain part of NDA.”
Asked as to then what happens to the possible merger, Tatkare said, “They (NCP-SP) will have to speak about it. They are already speaking about merger and what all was decided.”
Stating that he was never opposed to merger, Tatkare, however, said, “I never said anything about merger…It is being consistently said that we are opposed to merger…Why is the merger issue being discussed immediately after the funeral? Those who started should be asked why they did so.”
Tatkare said his loyalty was with Ajitdada. “In 2014, Sharad Pawar had made me the NCP state president. And I proved my ability of then undivided NCP. Some others were also made presidents, but not all could prove their ability,” he said.
On the other hand, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said, “Since it was decided to merge, we had fielded all our candidates on ‘clock’ symbol of NCP. Otherwise, we would not have taken such a decision. During our meeting with Ajit Pawar, we had asked him whether he had discussed with other issues and allies. Ajit Pawar said he had also discussed the issue with the Chief Minister. The CM said merger issue can be discussed after the Zilla Parishad elections. I can’t give proof but I can’t lie when it comes to Ajit Pawar.”
Anna Bansode, Assembly Deputy Speaker and a close associate of Ajit Pawar, said, “Everyone knew about NCP factions merger. The merger discussion was going on for three-four months. I think Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel knew about two NCPs coming together. If the two NCPs come together, party workers will get new energy. Maharashtra’s progress will catch speed. There was no opposition to the two NCPs coming together.”
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said, “I was consistently part of the discussion on merger issue with Ajit Pawar. I will reveal everything after 13 days. I will hold a press conference and will speak about it. It is not the appropriate time to speak about politics. Let the 13th day of Ajitdada’s death get over.”
Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis.
Professional Legacy
Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles.
Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change.
Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities.
Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees.
Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area:
1. Political Shifts & Alliances
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala.
"BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls.
"Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections.
"NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections.
2. Civic & Administrative Accountability
"PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions.
"93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads.
3. Social & Labor Issues
"As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra.
"Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse.
Signature Beat
Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport.
X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More