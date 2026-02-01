As merger gets stalled, Tatkare says NCP will remain firmly with NDA

Even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims about possible merger of two NCP factions, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare said he was never opposed to merger and in the same breath said they would remain with NDA while sticking to the ideology of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar.

“We are part of NDA and we will remain in NDA. NDA means BJP and its allies. Ajitdada had consciously taken the decision to go with NDA and the people of Maharashtra had accepted it and ensured victory of our 41 MLAs,” Tatkare said.

On the other hand, Fadnavis said, “If Ajit Pawar was holding talks with NCP (SP) regarding merger, would he not have informed us. Ajit Pawar used to share everything with me.”

Tatkare said they will remain with NDA and those approve of their decision would step forward. “We decided to go with NDA and remain firm on it. We follow the ideology of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. We believe in progressive mindset. If it is acceptable to them (Sharad Pawar’s party), they have to then come forward..,” he said.

Asked whether NCP was putting condition for merger, Tatkare said, “Who am I to put condition? I didn’t say anything was conditional. I said we are part of NDA and will remain part of NDA.”

Asked as to then what happens to the possible merger, Tatkare said, “They (NCP-SP) will have to speak about it. They are already speaking about merger and what all was decided.”

Stating that he was never opposed to merger, Tatkare, however, said, “I never said anything about merger…It is being consistently said that we are opposed to merger…Why is the merger issue being discussed immediately after the funeral? Those who started should be asked why they did so.”

Tatkare said his loyalty was with Ajitdada. “In 2014, Sharad Pawar had made me the NCP state president. And I proved my ability of then undivided NCP. Some others were also made presidents, but not all could prove their ability,” he said.

On the other hand, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said, “Since it was decided to merge, we had fielded all our candidates on ‘clock’ symbol of NCP. Otherwise, we would not have taken such a decision. During our meeting with Ajit Pawar, we had asked him whether he had discussed with other issues and allies. Ajit Pawar said he had also discussed the issue with the Chief Minister. The CM said merger issue can be discussed after the Zilla Parishad elections. I can’t give proof but I can’t lie when it comes to Ajit Pawar.”

Anna Bansode, Assembly Deputy Speaker and a close associate of Ajit Pawar, said, “Everyone knew about NCP factions merger. The merger discussion was going on for three-four months. I think Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel knew about two NCPs coming together. If the two NCPs come together, party workers will get new energy. Maharashtra’s progress will catch speed. There was no opposition to the two NCPs coming together.”

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said, “I was consistently part of the discussion on merger issue with Ajit Pawar. I will reveal everything after 13 days. I will hold a press conference and will speak about it. It is not the appropriate time to speak about politics. Let the 13th day of Ajitdada’s death get over.”

When as to why Pawar family was missing from Sunetra Pawar’s oath-taking as Deputy Chief Minister, Rohit Pawar said, “We learnt about the oath-taking from the media.”