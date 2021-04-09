Merger of 23 villages in PMC limits: Meeting to hear suggestions, objections on April 19 and 20

The total area of the PMC would be around 485 sq km making it the municipal corporation with the largest area in the state. (File)

In a step towards increasing the boundaries of the PMC, the public hearing on suggestions and objections filed on the state government notification for the merger of 23 new villages in civic limits has been organised on April 19 and April 20 at respective villages.

On December 23 last year, the state government issued a draft notification for the merger of 23 adjoining villages within PMC limits, namely Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budhruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budhruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi and Wagholi. The total area of the PMC would be around 485 sq km making it the municipal corporation with the largest area in the state.

The state government had directed the divisional commissioner to conduct a procedure of suggestions and objections for the same. Accordingly, the scrutiny of suggestions and objections was done on March 15.

A total of 491 suggestions and objections will be taken up for a public hearing with a maximum of 389 from Pisoli village, followed by 68 from Nanded. There are suggestions and objections from only 12 villages. The hearing for 11 villages, namely Sus, Kopre, Narhe, Vadachiwadi, Nandoshi, Kirkatwadi, Holkarwadi, Manjari Budhruk, Kolewadi, Wagholi and Nanded, will be held on April 19. For Pisoli, the meeting will be held on April 20.

The hearings will be held at the gram panchayat office of these villages and notices will be issued to individual applications, making suggestion and objection on the notification.

