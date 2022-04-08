Mercury soars in Maharashtra: 7 heat-related deaths, 59 heat stroke cases in 15 days

The state Health Department has reported seven heat-related deaths and 59 heat stroke cases in Maharashtra in the last fortnight. With Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra regions of the state reeling under a heat wave, several districts are experiencing above normal maximum and minimum temperatures.

The highest temperatures have been recorded in Akola, which has seen maximum temperatures soaring to 44 degree Celsius.

While no heat-related deaths were reported in 2020-2021 in Maharashtra, partly due to a number of lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, 43 heat-related deaths were reported in the three years before that, from 2016 to 2019.

In 2016, 19 heat-related deaths were reported in Maharashtra, 13 in 2017, two in 2018 and nine in 2019.

Of the seven deaths across the state, three have been reported from Jalgaon, two from Nagpur and one each from Akola and Osmanabad, said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate.

“This year, we have recorded 59 cases of heat stroke with the maximum in Nagpur (22), followed by Gondia (11), Jalgaon (9), Yavatmal (8), Akola (4), two in Satara and one each in Osmanabad, Solapur and Chandrapur,” he said.

A patient is diagnosed to have suffered a heat stroke if he/she has elevated body temperature equal to more than 104 degree Fahrenheit, and has an altered mental status including disorientation, delirium and seizure.

Each district is required to adopt a heat action plan and set up heat stroke death investigation committees. Recently, the state government conducted a training workshop, with experts from B J Medical College, Pune, to inform health officials in each district on how to manage cases of heat stroke, said Dr Awate.