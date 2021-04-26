Mercury rises to over 39°C in Pune, light rainfall likely in parts of city on Tuesday

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 39.2 degrees and 39.6 at Lohegaon, which were both slightly above normal. (File photo)

The city on Monday experienced hot and humid conditions during the day. However, strong winds accompanied by peals of thunder and sporadic rainfall brought some relief to the surroundings of Shivajinagar and Pimpri in the evening.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 39.2 degrees and 39.6 at Lohegaon, which were both slightly above normal.

Cloudy conditions are expected to remain till late with chances of thunder and lightning. However, only light rainfall is expected in the city on Tuesday.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the day temperature will be around 38 degrees Celsius. A sharp rise in the night temperature is also expected on Tuesday, with the mercury set to rise to 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Pimpri-Chinchwad is expected to have better air quality than the Pune municipal limits on Tuesday.

# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 27, 2021

Pune city AQI – 90 — Satisfactory