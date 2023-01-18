scorecardresearch
Mercury likely to rise in Pune, says Met dept

On Tuesday, a minimum of 10.2 deg C was recorded in Pune city (Shivajinagar), 12 in Pashan, 13.4 in Lohegaon, 15.4 in Chinchwad, 16.7 in Magarpatta and 17 in Lavale.

The minimum temperature this week will gradually increase and settle at around 14 degree Celsius, the forecast suggests. (Express Photo)
Mercury likely to rise in Pune, says Met dept
PUNE AND its neighbouring areas are likely to witness above-normal temperatures in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

“At present, there are no major weather systems or cold winds from north India that are affecting Maharashtra. There will be mostly clear sky conditions prevailing during this week,” an official from the IMD, Pune, said.

The minimum temperature this week will gradually increase and settle at around 14 degree Celsius, the forecast suggests.

On Tuesday, a minimum of 10.2 deg C was recorded in Pune city (Shivajinagar), 12 in Pashan, 13.4 in Lohegaon, 15.4 in Chinchwad, 16.7 in Magarpatta and 17 in Lavale.

Barring a few pockets in north Madhya Maharashtra, the rest of the State experienced normal temperatures.

However, with north India likely to come under the influence of two quick western disturbances, cold conditions are likely to return over the State post the third week of January, the IMD official added.

