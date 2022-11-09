scorecardresearch
Merck Life Science sets up plant in Patalganga, Navi Mumbai

Verma said, “During the challenging pandemic times of the past two years, we could provide goods from our warehouse to assist our customers to speed up the development and production of Covid medicines and therapies.”

Overall, the facility handles a distribution of almost 2,00,000 stock-keeping units across India for multiple sectors such as pharma, diagnostics, academia, government institutions, chemical labs and chemical distributors.

Merck Life Science, a science and technology firm, has recently set up its plant in Patalganga, Navi Mumbai. Prabhat Verma, India Head of Integrated Supply Chain Operations (ISCO) at Merck Life Science, said the main objective of Patalganga’s introduction was to ensure a sustainable infrastructure to support existing and long-term customer demands with improved service levels.

