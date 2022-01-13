Mercedes-Benz records 42.5% growth in sales in 2021

Luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz reported a 42.5 per cent growth in year-on-year sales in the recently-concluded calendar year. The brand, whose manufacturing facility is in Chakan MIDC area of Pune district, sold 11,242 units in 2021 which is a 42.5 per cent growth as compared to 2020.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes Benz India commented, “We are excited with our performance that entailed sales recovery and increased our market share, in a year that was largely unprecedented and posed multiple challenges to the industry. We were successful in exciting the market with regular product introductions and earned customers’ confidence with our new business model- Retail of the Future. The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands.”

The brand has plans to expand its Electric Vehicle portfolio with the debut of the first ever all electric sedan the EQs. It has plans for local productions of the EQS, which the company claimed was a step towards mainstreaming of luxury EVs.

“We are confident the start of local production of the EQS will be pivotal in driving the penetration of luxury EVs in the market, and reiterates our ambition to lead the luxury EV segment in the country firmly,” Schwenk said.

Sales volumes remained constricted by substantial challenges in the supply side triggered by the pandemic in Q2, while the semi-conductor shortage largely affected the entire Q4 deliveries.