MERC approves tariff cuts; electricity rates to fall annually till 2030

Under the five-year tariff order, the second year of the cycle will commence on April 1, 2026.

Electricity tariffs for consumers across all categories — domestic, industrial and commercial — are set to decline gradually every year until 2030.

Notably, there will be no increase in electricity tariffs for any category, an official statement said.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Friday published its order on the multi-year tariff petition covering the five financial years from 2025-26 to 2029-30. The proposal submitted by MSEDCL for a reduction in electricity tariffs over this period has been approved.

Under the five-year tariff order, the second year of the cycle will commence on April 1, 2026. As a result, electricity consumers will receive greater concessions compared to the rates applicable in the preceding period.