MERC approves tariff cuts; electricity rates to fall annually till 2030

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Electricity tariffs for consumers across all categories — domestic, industrial and commercial — are set to decline gradually every year until 2030.
Notably, there will be no increase in electricity tariffs for any category, an official statement said.
The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Friday published its order on the multi-year tariff petition covering the five financial years from 2025-26 to 2029-30. The proposal submitted by MSEDCL for a reduction in electricity tariffs over this period has been approved.
Under the five-year tariff order, the second year of the cycle will commence on April 1, 2026. As a result, electricity consumers will receive greater concessions compared to the rates applicable in the preceding period.
For instance, domestic consumers equipped with smart meters — who earlier received a concession of 80 paise per unit for electricity consumed between 9 am and 5 pm — will now receive an enhanced concession of 85 paise per unit during the financial year 2026-27.
The Time-of-Day (ToD) concession for electricity consumption between 9 am and 5 pm will continue for industrial and commercial consumers. These consumers will receive a 15 per cent rebate on electricity tariffs during April to September, and a 25 per cent rebate during October to March as ToD during solar hours (9 am to 5 pm). Consequently, they will have access to electricity at concessional rates during the crucial first shift of production.
For electricity consumers using up to 100 units per month, the average tariff will decrease from ₹7.31 to ₹7.10.
Over five years, the tariff for this category is set to decline by 26 per cent. Prior to the issuance of the new multi-year tariff order, this rate stood at ₹8.14 in 2025.
For consumers with a monthly consumption of 100 to 300 units, the tariff will decrease from ₹13.17 to ₹12.94. Prior to the new order, this rate was ₹13.23 in 2025.
For high-tension (HT) industrial consumers, the tariff will decrease from ₹10.78 to ₹10.71. Prior to the new order, this rate was ₹10.88 in 2025.
The Commission has fixed a tariff of ₹9.50 per unit for 2026-27 for both high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
The concessions currently available to domestic consumers who have installed rooftop solar power generation systems will remain unchanged. The new tariff structure will not result in any disadvantage to these consumers.