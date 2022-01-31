Mental health, not academics, is top priority for Pune schools as students return to campuses

School campuses across Pune will once again buzz with activity after a gap of two years as the district administration has finally allowed schools to resume offline teaching for students. While much has been discussed about the learning gaps created as a result of the abrupt switch to online education, it isn’t the academics or bridge courses which worry educators and school managements, but the emotional and mental health of students.

The district’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had on Saturday announced that educational institutions in Pune will reopen on February 1.

School principals said meetings and training sessions are being held for the teaching staff to plan ice-breaker sessions for students and also to sensitise teachers so that they allow the children some time to settle into a routine.

“The older students had come to school at least for a few weeks, but the younger ones will be coming in after two years. So much has taken place since. They had to adapt to a new mode of learning, all social contact was lost, they couldn’t meet their classmates or friends. Every house has their own story, some lost close ones or themselves got affected with Covid, anxiety was always high, some parents faced financial challenges. We have to understand and accommodate all these things when kids are coming to school. Hence for the first few days, our focus is on having fun activities, getting them to open up and talk, engage with friends and teachers. If online teaching was done right, academics is not such a big concern, but emotional well-being matters right now,” said Jayshree Venkatraman, Principal of SNBP School.

While on one hand students faced severe anxiety and had to deal with constant changes, the support system from schools – in the form of counselling – couldn’t be adequately provided, despite the best efforts.

“When a student is studying online, their parents, siblings and others are usually around, so it becomes difficult for them to open up. We have seen so many cases of helicopter parenting, where parents just keep coming in and reprimanding children, asking them to sit better, answer properly and constantly watching. There are so many stress points, even within homes, which we may not realize. In school, children are in front of teachers who know them well. They pick up on subtle hints, mannerisms and provide help to children. This entire interaction was missing during the pandemic years. Our focus during the first few weeks will be on helping our children get settled, their anxieties and fears allayed, providing them a safe environment. Social skills are also something which we have to work on,” said Damini Joshi, Principal of Sanskriti School, Pune.

Schools have already engaged counsellors to help teachers make lesson plans to balance academics and social activities.

Anveet Sudhir Pathak, Director of The Millennium School agrees that mental well-being of both students and teachers is on top of the mind while reopening schools. “I think it would help restore the confidence of students as well, which has somehow got affected during the pandemic. And rather than focusing on full-time academics, maybe schools need to start with some bridge courses which will help students overcome any shortcomings in online learning, which will automatically help to lessen their anxiety,” he said.