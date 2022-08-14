Members of transgender community to help PCMC collect taxes from residents

August 14, 2022 2:19:16 am
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to appoint members of the transgender community to help the civic body collect taxes from citizens. The move is aimed at bringing the transgender community into the mainstream of public life and help them live their lives with pride, dignity and self-respect. “We have taken the revolutionary step of appointing transgenders to collect property tax from citizens. I think this is a first-of-its-kind move taken by any civic body in Maharashtra,” PCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express on Saturday.
The decision to allot the work of tax collection to members of the transgender community was taken at a standing committee meeting presided by Municipal Commissioner and administrator Rajesh Patil on Friday.
The PCMC has earlier appointed members of the transgender community as security guards, on green marshal squad and as members of the River Protection Force. They have also been appointed in civic gardens.The PCMC has also made a provision of ensuring pension for them.
PCMC has a bachat gat or self-help group of transgenders. “From the self-help group, we have picked a few people and formed a Shalaka Pathak or Shalaka Squad. Two such squads will be operational from August 15. The squads will be given incentives for achieving the set target,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Deshmukh said members of the transgender community will be appointed for a period of three months. “Depending on their performance, we will decide on giving them extensions,” he said.
Pimpri-Chinchwad has 5.77 lakh property owners and in the last four months, the civic body has collected Rs 400 crore in taxes.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Latest News
Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy
Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy
Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant
National Lok Adalat: Rs 524 crore collected as settlement in 8,954 cases
UP man held, charged with sedition for ‘Pak flag’ hoisting
‘No toilets in our slum, people go to railway tracks’: Mother of 12-year-old rape-murder victim
Independence Day celebrations: CIDCO holds sapling plantation programme
Countdown to demolition: Special explosives, planning down to seconds
HC: All policemen in Maharashtra should be aware of arrest norms by August 30
Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Severed nerves in arm, Salman Rushdie is put on ventilator, ‘may lose an eye’
For better compliance, tech transfer, Govt to ease data localisation norms