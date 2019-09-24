Mega emission inventory campaign to map local sources of pollution in Pune & Pimpri

More than 150 college students led by a group of scientists are planning to map all possible local sources of air pollution. The emission inventory — details of amount and types of pollutants released in the air — will be launched by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) along with the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Dr Gufran Beig, project director of SAFAR, told The Indian Express, “The final product with 400 m x 400 m high-resolution emission inventory of all important air pollutants (like PM2.5, PM10, NOx, CO, SO2, BC, HC) is expected to be ready by the end of this year so that we can get an updated idea of different sources of pollution in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area.”

“This will improve the air quality forecast provided by the SAFAR early warning system,” Beig added. Ground level activity data about emissions from 26 different sources of pollution will be collected throughout the city using click counters, low volume samplers and various surveys.

Explained A scientific way to identify pollution source According to Dr Gufran Beig, project director of SAFAR, the emission inventory is a scientific way to identify aggregated local source contribution and their region specific spatial distribution within a confined boundary, like the Pune Metropolitan Region. It is a more effective tool to identify hot spots and plan control measures.

This exercise was earlier done in 2013 at the advent of the SAFAR system with a resolution of 1.6 x 1.6 km. Since 2013, significant changes have occurred in land use and demography and many new sources, which were earlier ignored, will now be quantified.

The emission inventory campaign has been led by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences along with students and researchers from the Environmental Science Department of SPPU.

The campaign also includes experts from Utkal University, IITM-Environmental Information System (ENVIS) and from colleges like D Y Patil College and Shahu Mandir College, among others.

The collected activity data will be mapped and used in the Geographical Information System-based statistical model with inputs from remote

sensing satellite images as well as commercially available live maps to develop the inventory of pollutants responsible for the deteriorating air quality in the city.

“This exercise will also tell us how much emissions have increased during the past six years from 2013 to 2019 and which sector should be our priority in different regions for mitigating air pollution,” Beig said.