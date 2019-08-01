Meet these doctors above 80: ‘Seeing patients keeps us going’

Age is just a number for these 80-plus doctors. If 80-year-old anaesthetist Dr Anand Bhatia begins his day with a 10-km walk and then starts his practice at 7.15 am at KEM hospital, it’s not surprising to find patients queuing up for neurologist Dr R S Wadia’s OPD at Ruby Hall Clinic. Some may have slowed down a bit but attending to patients still remains their priority and, yes, the immense gratitude on their faces is what keeps these doctors going.

“My job is to see patients and teach students. I’m simply doing that,” Dr Wadia, who turns 84 this August, says. “The OPD starts at 10 am and I’m there till the last patient leaves which at times is 4 pm, he adds.

Dr K H Sancheti, orthopaedic surgeon and founder trustee of Sancheti hospital, too is equally active at 84. “I wake up at 4 am and after exercise reach the hospital at 6.45 am where I teach postgraduate students. After checking on indoor patients during the hospital round, I attend to others at the OPD, which lasts till afternoon,” he says.

“At times I do operate but not like before,” Dr Sancheti says, adding that he firmly believes no one should stop working till he or she is able to. “The gratitude I see on patients’ faces gives me extra energy,” he says.

The volume of work for these 80-plus doctors may have reduced slightly but no phone call from patients goes unanswered. “You have to know your patients well,” Dr Bhatia, who heads the anaesthesia department at KEM hospital, says. Agrees 82-year-old Dr Madhav Kale, who heads the chest and respiratory diseases department at KEM hospital. With an OPD twice a week apart from treating indoor patients,

Dr Kale also manages his private clinic during evening hours. “I enjoy my work and what keeps me fit is cycling,” Dr Kale says.

Dr Farrokh Wadia is still deeply involved in the kidney unit at KEM hospital which he set up. Now 82, Dr Wadia admits there are changes in the pattern of work but this chief of the nephrology unit strongly feels the doctor should be accessible to the patient. Be it kidney transplant, checking on the donor patient’s families and even administrative issues at KEM hospital, Dr Wadia is always there.

Another doctor in his 80s is Dr Suresh Gokhale, who is a paediatrician and sports medicine specialist. He attends the OPD at his clinic on Shivaji Road in the morning and evening hours. He admits it’s because of his regular exercise — he plays tennis four days a week and is at the gym for the rest three. “Patient load is there but work is satisfying,” Dr Gokhale says.

He may not be 80 yet but 77-year-old Dr S S Deshpande has been working non-stop for the last 50 years. “‘Start work before sunrise and finish after sunset’ has been his maxim for the last 50 years. He has two simple rules — listen to the patient’s story and treat him or her as a human being.

Dr Deshpande has a 14-hour workday with an OPD at Jehangir hospital that begins at 6 am. “I have my own way of treating a patient. Details about his background, family set-up and related information helps towards a better understanding of the person,” says Dr Deshpande, who has been with Jehangir hospital since 1969. He prefers a face to face interaction with patients and prescribes only “minimum essential medicine”. “Patients often have a story to tell… All they need is a doctor who can listen,” says 75-year-old Dr Dayanand Shetty, in charge of the radiodiagnostic and imaging department at KEM hospital.