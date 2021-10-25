Meet Pratik Mohite, world’s shortest competitive bodybuilder

It was a life-changing moment for Pratik Mohite when he clinched the Guinness World Record title for being the shortest competitive bodybuilder in the world last month. For Mohite, who stands at a height of 102 cm (3 feet 4 inch), this is celebration time at his village Dolavali, Raigarh.

The 26-year-old bodybuilder has been a part of several district, state and national events with notable achievements spanning several years. He was recognised with the Raigad Bushan Award in 2019. Currently Mohite is a gym trainer and when he is not in the gym, he practices his posing on Bollywood tracks.

He talks about his career in bodybuilding so far, on getting the title, his fitness regime and his plans for the future.

How it all began

I was 16 years old when I was introduced to gymming and since then I am hooked. I always wanted to join the Army but one has to be fit to get in. I started to work out to keep myself as fit as possible but the wish remained unfulfilled. I also had a keen interest in cricket but the scope was less. It was then I decided to work on my fitness and try my hand at bodybuilding.

In 2012, I was introduced to bodybuilding through an event in Dolavali, Raigarh district. For a while I was hesitant in participating in competitions and going on stage to pose as I was afraid that people might mock me. Even when I practiced flexing my muscles in front of the mirror in the gym, people made fun of me. It was four years later I participated in my first bodybuilding event and instead of giving in to the ridicule, I was determined to perform my best on the stage. After my performance, I was applauded and many even took photographs with me backstage.

I participated in my first Maharashtra Shree competition in 2017 and while I did not have a podium finish, it helped me work towards improving myself. Then the very next year, I bagged my silver.

Becoming Guinness World Record holder

My friend Tanzeel ur Rehman had made a video on me for his YouTube channel and then later suggested that I apply for the Guinness World Record in 2019. He asked on my behalf the criterions required to be the World’s Shortest Bodybuilder. Till then the shortest in records was a bodybuilder with a height 4 foot 12 inches while my height is 3 foot 4 inches.

We began the process for entering the Guinness Book of Records but our forms were rejected as we were entering the criterion wrong. We had initially entered smallest but they corrected us later.

After a long wait, I had the title under my name on September 16.

On fitness, diet and overcoming obstacles

My father is a mason and a daily wager while my mother is a housewife. When I had started training, the diet cost a lot and I did not have enough money to go ahead with it. My mother picked up tailoring and stitching for women and whatever she earned, she spent all that on my diet.

I motivated myself despite the difficulties I faced due to my disabilities. I do not have a coach but I do take advice and tips from experienced bodybuilders. I look up to Sangram Chougule, Manoj Patil and Haryana’s Amit Panghal to develop my bodybuilding skills. Meanwhile, the equipment at the gym are manufactured for common people. Since my palms are small, I found it difficult to have a tight grip on things like dumbbells. I had to modify the equipment to suit my needs.

I begin my day with 30 minutes of cardio. I run at the railway station platform near my village or the empty plot of land near our house. Thereafter, I work out for two hours in the gym. I start my day mainly with muesli, oats, peanut butter and protein shakes. As I am a vegetarian, I take protein supplements to satisfy my needs that are not met naturally. In addition to the meals, I consume sprouts and a compulsory salad with my dinner.

Long-term goals and bodybuilding in India

Moving on, I do want to win titles at Mr Asia and Mr World. Secondly, I would love to set up my own gym where people can work on keeping themselves fit.