Meet Mogrus Pune: New jumping spider species discovered by scientist in Pimpri-Chinchwad biodiversity park

A scientist from the city has discovered a species of jumping spider and named it Mogrus Pune.
On May 31, 2024, Atharva Kulkarni, who has an MSc in Environmental Science from MIT World Peace University, was at the Alfa Laval Biodiversity Park in Pimpri Chinchwad conducting a biodiversity survey for Eco Connect Environmental Consultancy, operated by Monali Shah, a landscape ecologist and botanist.
The Alfa Laval Biodiversity Park is home to thorny trees, such as Acacia and the native Apta tree, which are the habitat of the Mogrus Pune. Kulkarni spotted the jumping spider resting on tree branches of the thorny trees.
“I came to the conclusion that it’s a new species. Literature of the Mogrus genus is very poor; there is very little information when it comes to the habitat, ecology or predatory behavior of this genus. When I found this spider, I immediately knew that it was either a very poorly known species or an absolutely new description,” says Kulkarni.
He collected data on the species and spent six months studying it. The discovery was published last week in the European Journal of Taxonomy (EJT), which is an international peer-reviewed journal in descriptive taxonomy. Three years ago, Kulkarni discovered another species of jumping spider, this time from the Baner hills, and named it Okinawicius tekdi.
With the Mogrus Pune, he noticed that the pattern and the basic morphology of the spider was very vibrant and distinct. “You can recognise it very easily. A spider in a thorny tree is itself unusual. I was excited,” he says.
In a terrarium in his home, Kulkarni started to observe the predatory behaviour of the newly-discovered spiders. He started giving the spiders small Drosophila flies, among other insects. “As I expected, the Mogrus pune has a predatory nature towards herbivorous insects that are usually found on thorny trees. The only predators in these trees can be spiders and some other insects, as birds or reptiles cannot reach the insects through the thorns. Spiders are the main biological pest controllers but there is not a single spider that is known to harm a plant,” he says.
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Rishikesh Tripathi and Gautam Kadam, who are prominent scientists, started describing the species and ascertaining if this was a new species at all. Finally, the finding was published in the (EJT).
Kulkarni would like to spread awareness about his findings. “The majority of the public is not aware of how and why these small creatures are important to us. Discovering a new species is very, very, very rare; it’s like a 1 per cent chance. You can’t really just go outside and come across a new species. But, the fact that an urbanised, extremely heavy industrialised area, like Pimpri-Chinchwad, which has a biodiversity park of mere 20 acre, with a grassland patch that is even smaller, has a new species, shows the importance of urban refuge for all other creatures that cannot be displaced from the heavily industrialised or urbanised environment. It is very important for us to know that Pune is still alive when it comes to biodiversity,” says Kulkarni. “The hope is that we can save or spread awareness about the existing ecosystem that still thrives today,” he adds.
According to Tripathi, the genus Mogrus is found in the arid or semi-arid landscape with a grassland. The spider has two brown stripes on the head and two on the abdomen. This is a way of identifying the spider. “It will be found in a grassland on the tree,” says Tripathi.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
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