Medical student dies after fall from 10th floor, suicide suspected: Police

Police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to death. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 21-year-old second-year medical student pursuing her MBBS degree from a prominent college in Pune died after fall from the 10th floor of a residential building. Police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to death.

The incident took place around 12 noon at Nancy Lake Homes society in Pune’s Katraj. Police said the student hailed from Hyderabad and was pursuing her MBBS degree at a college in Pune.

Senior Inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “After receiving information about the incident, a team from the police station rushed to the location. The death has occurred after a fall from the 10th floor of the building where she lived.