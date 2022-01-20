Medical professionals extend support to doctor held over Ahmednagar hospital fire

A GROUP of doctors from Pune have come out in support of Dr Vishaka Shinde, who was arrested in connection with the fire in the ICU of Ahmednagar District Hospital, which had claimed the lives of 12 patients on November 6.

She was later released on bail.

Dr Rajeev Joshi, former president of Indian Association for Medical Informatics, and Dr Prachee Sathe, critical care intensivist at a leading hospital in the city, have reached out to Dr Shinde to offer their support. They have also criticised the manner in which the 29-year-old resident doctor was treated.

Dr Shinde, along with three nurses, was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and negligence in connection with the hospital fire. Members of the Indian Medical Association and nurses’ associations had earlier said the four were being made “scapegoats” in the incident.

“The treatment meted out to Dr Vishaka Shinde in police custody and in judicial custody is nothing short of the violation of human rights of a student doctor,” paediatrician Dr Rajeev Joshi and Dr Prachee Sathe, director of ICU at Ruby Hall clinic, told mediapersons on Wednesday.

“The incident that occurred at Ahmednagar was unfortunate but such incidents can happen anywhere if an ICU is not well maintained,” said Dr Sathe. So how can a doctor be held responsible, asked both Dr Sathe and Dr Joshi.

Both doctors have been regularly talking to Dr Shinde, who has resumed her duties at the district hospital.