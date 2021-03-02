Medical officer demands bribe from labourers for Covid-19 test results

A team from the ACB laid a trap for the accused and arrested him after the bribe amount was negotiated down to Rs 1500 from Rs 1900.

A medical officer posted at a Covid-19 testing facility in Pune district was arrested by the Maharashtra state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe to release the test results of 19 labourers.

The Pune ACB was approached by the employer of the 19 workers who had undergone Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests recently. The complaint claimed that Milind Damodar Kamble, a 38-year-old doctor, at the government hospital in Daund had sought Rs 100 per labourer to hand over the test results.

A First Information Report in this regard was subsequently registered at Daund police station under Pune rural jurisdiction, as per provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.