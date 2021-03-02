Medical Officer at Covid testing facility in Daund Government Hospital held for bribery

A team from the ACB verified the bribe demand. Meanwhile, the bribe amount was negotiated down to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,900. A trap was laid at the Government Hospital in Daund on Monday and the 38-year-old doctor, identified as Milind Damodar Kamble, was arrested for accepting the bribe of Rs 1,500 for giving the Covid test results of workers.

A Medical Officer posted at a Covid testing facility at the Government Hospital at Daund in Pune district was arrested by the Maharashtra state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly taking a bribe to give test results of 19 labourers, which was supposed to be done free of cost.

The Pune ACB was approached by a complainant, who employs the 19 workers who had undergone rapid antigen Covid-19 tests recently. The complaint said that the medical officer was asking for Rs 100 per labourer to hand over the results of the tests conducted on February 26.

A First Information Report was subsequently registered at Daund police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction, as per provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The action by the ACB team from Pune was taken by a team led by Inspector Sunil Bile under the supervision of Pune ACB’s Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bansode and Additional Superintendents of Police Suraj Gurav and Suhas Nadgauda.

