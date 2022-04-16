Medical fraternity asks how docs are to be blamed for fabricated documents

Dr Ajay Taware, who is a professor at B J Medical College and Sassoon general hospital’s forensic medicine department, said he was asked to hand over additional charge as medical superintendent. Even as the state order did not specify that the administrative action was taken with regard to the kidney transplant case, a section of college professors is upset at the manner in which Dr Taware was made a “soft target”.

When contacted, Dr Taware told The Indian Express , “The order does not refer to the kidney transplant case. While I have held additional responsibility for the last six to seven years, as per the state directive, I have now handed over the charge.” By virtue of holding the post of medical superintendent, Dr Taware was also chairman of the regional authorisation committee for organ transplant at Sassoon general hospital.

The seven-member committee meets twice a month and, on an average, reviews at least seven to eight cases related to live kidney transplants. The present case pertains to a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that she was promised Rs 15 lakh by an agent for donating her kidney to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic. The woman donor was allegedly passed off as the patient’s wife. However, when she did not get the promised money after the transplant, she filed a complaint with the Koregaon park police station.

For their part, both Ruby Hall Clinic and Sassoon general hospital have filed separate police complaints in the matter. Even as a state-level inquiry is underway in the matter, the state health department has decided to suspend the registration of Ruby Hall clinic to perform transplants for the next six months while the state director of medical education and research has stayed the functioning of the regional authorisation committee. The chairman of the committee, Dr Taware, was asked to step down and Dr Vijay Jadhav has been given additional charge as medical superintendent.

Bomi Bhote, CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic, has said that such an action was unfair specially as the permission for the transplant was granted by the regional authorisation committee, which is a statutory authority for approval of live organ transplant in Pune division. Manjusha Kulkarni, legal advisor for Ruby Hall Clinic, said that the hospital was “unnecessarily being blamed”. With the cancellation of registration for transplants, several patients have been asked to go to the nearest transplant centre. “However our patients do not want to get transferred and now prefer to wait,” Adv Kulkarni said.

The medical fraternity is also surprised at the action. Dr S M Ambike, former secretary of Indian Society of Nephrology- Pune branch, said there are laid-down rules on kidney transplants and procedures which have to be followed, adding, “However, what is of concern is why doctors should be held responsible if documents like Aaadhar card, marriage certificate and others are forged.”

At Sassoon general hospital, the authorisation committee, which includes experts from department of health services, pathology and physiology besides civil society members and medical social workers, reviews the cases and interviews donor and recipients. “When original documents are submitted, how do we then authenticate whether the relevant ones are fake,” a doctor at Sassoon general hospital said.

Wide gap between patients who need transplants, organs available

Pune: According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, there is a wide gap between patients who need transplants and organs that are available in the country. An estimated 1.8 lakh persons suffer from renal failure every year. However, the number of renal transplants done is around 6,000. Authorities at the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre, Pune region, said that the waiting list of patients for a kidney is approximately 1400. In the Pune region that includes Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Karad, Solapur, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar a total of 47 centres are recognised for performing kidney transplants. This year, only 16 deceased donor kidney transplants have been performed until now.