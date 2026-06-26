Sarthi event in Pune: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni walks off stage, says she felt insulted after caste remark

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A felicitation ceremony organised by SARTHI for successful UPSC, MPSC and other competitive examination candidates in Pune on Friday witnessed an awkward moment after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni walked off the stage, alleging that her caste had been brought up while deciding the seating arrangement.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the event.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Kulkarni said she left because she felt “insulted”.
“I felt insulted. I felt bad that at an event meant to felicitate successful students, my caste was brought up. That is why I left the stage,” she said.
According to Kulkarni, as dignitaries were taking their seats, BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar allegedly told her not to sit in the front row because the programme was meant for the Maratha community.
“When I went on the stage, I saw some vacant chairs in the front row. Officials, as per protocol, asked me to sit there. But Abhimanyu Pawar came to me and said the programme was for the Maratha community and that I should not sit in the front row as it could create a controversy,” she alleged.
Kulkarni said she herself had no insistence on occupying a front-row seat, but objected to caste being cited as the reason.
“He insisted that only members of the Maratha community should sit in the front row. I felt hurt that my caste was being treated in this manner,” she said.
Asked whether Fadnavis intervened, Kulkarni said she did not think the Chief Minister noticed the exchange.
“Some officials tried to stop me when I was leaving, but I was deeply hurt. I was not angry; I simply felt it was wrong to raise caste at a students’ event,” she said.
Kulkarni said the programme was organised to felicitate meritorious students from the Maratha community but was a government event, where seating arrangements should follow official protocol.
She also questioned the need to invoke caste identity.
“Wherever I go, I believe we should live as Hindus. Where did the question of caste come from? During his election, Abhimanyu Pawar had asked me to address meetings of the Brahmin community on his behalf. Despite being unwell, I campaigned for him. Today, there is no reason to bring up caste,” she said.
Responding to the allegations, Pawar denied raising the issue of caste and said Kulkarni had misunderstood his remarks.
“I only told her that Narendra Patil would sit in the front because he is chairman of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation. I suggested that both of us sit behind him. There was no issue of caste or controversy,” Pawar said.
Calling Kulkarni his senior leader, Pawar added, “If my words hurt anyone’s sentiments, I regret it. Whether to stay at the programme or leave was her decision.”
Reacting to the episode, AAP Pune spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said, ‘In the presence of Fadnavis, MLA Abhimanyu Pawar and MP Medha Kulkarni shamed the entire Maharashtra by indulging in unnecessary argument. Along with this, it was revealed once again how shamelessly each caste group is used for elections. This is the shameless form of BJP’s duplicity between making religious differences firm, using caste discrimination for elections.”