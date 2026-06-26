Sarthi event in Pune: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni walks off stage, says she felt insulted after caste remark

Medha Kulkarni said she herself had no insistence on occupying a front-row seat, but objected to caste being cited as the reason. (Photo: Facebook/Medha Kulkarni)

A felicitation ceremony organised by SARTHI for successful UPSC, MPSC and other competitive examination candidates in Pune on Friday witnessed an awkward moment after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni walked off the stage, alleging that her caste had been brought up while deciding the seating arrangement.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the event.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kulkarni said she left because she felt “insulted”.

“I felt insulted. I felt bad that at an event meant to felicitate successful students, my caste was brought up. That is why I left the stage,” she said.

According to Kulkarni, as dignitaries were taking their seats, BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar allegedly told her not to sit in the front row because the programme was meant for the Maratha community.