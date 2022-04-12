Mechanical harvesters, transport subsidy to help mills complete cane crushing

SUGAR MILLS, especially in Marathwada, are racing against time to ensure that they finish crushing cane in their area before June. As per estimates, nearly 90 lakh tonnes of cane still remain to be crushed, of which 25 lakh tonnes need to be transported more than 50 km for crushing. Mechanical harvesters and transport subsidy are among factors that will help mills finish their crushing before June.

For the current sugar season, mills have historic cane availability, which has stretched their crushing capacity to the limit.

Most mills are now crushing above their capacity but in some pockets, it is not enough to finish crushing before the monsoon starts. Of the 90 lakh tonnes which remain to be crushed, 25 lakh tonnes would have to be transported more than 50 km to be crushed. Mills have demanded a transport subsidy of Rs 7 per km for every km transported above the set 50 km distance to help them finish crushing.

During a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil, mills were urged to hire mechanical harvesters to help them finish crushing. During the meeting, it was estimated that nearly 70 mechanical harvesters would be needed to expedite crushing.

Till date, 27 harvesters have been dispatched from western Maharashtra, where most mills have already ended their season.

While the mills have demanded a subsidy of Rs 7 per km to transport cane over and above 50 km distance, a proposal under consideration of the state government has fixed the subsidy at Rs 5 per km. In case the proposal is given the green signal, the state government would have to shell out Rs 10 crore. Back in 2010-11, a similar subsidy of Rs 3 per km was provided to the mill.

A fool-proof mechanism is being worked out to ensure the subsidy would be given to the right mill.

Final estimates say that this season, Maharashtra would end up crushing 1,300 lakh tonnes of cane with final production of sugar to be 133 lakh tonnes. This would be the highest ever sugar produced and cane crushed and the state would once again beat Uttar Pradesh in terms of sugar produced. Increased per hectare productivity is the main reason for this historic production. This season, per hectare productivity is 115 tonnes which last year was nearly 93 per hectare.

Farmers and mills have pointed to the excess heat in the region which has wilted the standing crop.

Kisan Sabha members from the area have talked of farmers losing their standing crop due to the heat. Many mills in the area confessed that the high per hectare productivity has stumped them.