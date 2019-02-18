Measles-Rubella immunisation campaign: PMC meets target, vaccinates more than 8 lakh children

A total of 8.25 lakh children have been immunised against measles-rubella in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. From among 26 municipal corporations in the state, the PMC has secured the third rank in achieving cent per cent target. Dhule and Sangli municipal corporations have bagged the first and second spot, respectively.

According to state health department data, a district-wise break-up shows that Pune has secured the fourth place in the state in achieving cent per cent target to vaccinate children between nine months and 15 years. Over 13 lakh children between nine months and 15 years have been vaccinated against measles-rubella in Pune district since November last year. Thane, Kolhapur and Sangli districts are the top three in the list.

It may be recalled that India, along with 10 other World Health Organisation South East Asia Region member countries, has resolved to eliminate measles and control rubella/congenital rubella syndrome by 2020. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has accordingly initiated measles-rubella vaccination campaign in a phased manner across the country.

A campaign had been launched across the state as part of the nationwide drive. A total of 2.7 crore children have been vaccinated against measles-rubella in the state of which eight districts have met cent per cent target. Jalgaon, Nashik, Nandurbar and Solapur are the other four districts that have achieved cent per cent target. PMC health chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare said despite some resistance from a section of residents, the teams had worked 24*7 to achieve the target.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the The World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for South East Asia, said in a statement that elimination of measles will contribute towards achieving sustainable development target to end preventable deaths of newborns and children under five years by 2030.

According to WHO, in India, more than 1.3 million children acquire measles infection and around 49,000 infected children die each year. Rubella infection in pregnant women may cause foetal death or congenital defects. It leads to the development of birth defects in almost 40,000 children annually across the country.

Combating measles challenge

A significant challenge has been to address vaccine hesitancy, create awareness about the value of vaccines and manage misinformation, particularly on social media, a statement issued by WHO said. WHO has appealed to the member states to close gaps in vaccine coverage. In addition to being potentially fatal, measles symptoms include rashes, blindness and inflammation of the brain.