MCOCA invoked in third case against Tipu Pathan gang

Police had invoked MCOCA against the Tipu Pathan gang in an offence lodged at the Kalepadal police station on October 12, 2025, by a 31-year-old woman from Mumbai. (File Photo)

The Pune city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in yet another case against the dreaded Tipu Pathan gang. Police said this is the third case against gangster Rizwan alias Tipu Pathan, 34, in which they have booked him and his gang members under the MCOCA.

On February 16, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Pathan and his seven aides at the Kalepadal police station in Pune city, for allegedly giving extortion threats at gunpoint to a hotelier.

As per the FIR, Pathan allegedly called the 54-year-old hotelier to his office at Khwaja Manzil in the Sayyad Nagar, Hadapsar on January 12, 2025, and forced him to purchase meat from mutton shops where he had partnerships. Pathan also allegedly held the hotelier at gunpoint and demanded Rs 5,000 extortion per month, the FIR stated.