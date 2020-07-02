MCOCA invoked against woman involved in kidnapping, extorting money from doctors

Police said Ranjana Tanaji Wanave is a habitual offender who was involved in a similar crime in Barshi in Solapur district. A search for her is currently underway. (Representational) Police said Ranjana Tanaji Wanave is a habitual offender who was involved in a similar crime in Barshi in Solapur district. A search for her is currently underway. (Representational)

Pune City Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a woman allegedly involved in kidnapping and extorting money from doctors.

Police have identified the accused as Ranjana Tanaji Wanave, a resident of Baramati. According to the police, Wanave was the alleged mastermind behind the kidnapping of a doctor from Harpale Clinic in Fursungi area on May 31.

An FIR was lodged in this case at the Hadapsar police station. According to the police, a woman named Arti Chavan, a serving police constable Sameer Thorat, a self-styled journalist Pradeep Fasage and a man named Kailas Avchite had allegedly threatened a doctor, claiming that he was conducting prenatal sex determination. They allegedly kidnapped the doctor and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, but later released him after accepting Rs 5.89 lakh.

Probe revealed that Wanave was the mastermind behind the incident, police said, adding that she was also present at the crime scene. She was booked under sections 364 (a) (kidnapping for ransom, etc) 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said Wanave is a habitual offender who was involved in a similar crime in Barshi in Solapur district. A search for her is currently underway.

A press release by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh on Thursday said Wanave has been booked under MCOCA even in the past, but she managed to get out on bail and began committing offences like kidnapping doctors and extorting money from them once again.

Following a proposal by crime branch officials, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Morale passed an order on Thursday to invoke MCOCA against Wanave. Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyan Vidhate is investigating the case further.

