Pune: MCOCA invoked against two chain snatchers, jeweller who bought robbed ornaments

POLICE HAVE invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two chain snatchers and a jeweller. A man with a criminal record and two of his aides, both teenagers, were arrested.

Police have identified the main accused as Deepak Parshuram Mali (22) from Mundhwa, and his two aides, Mukesh Salunke (19), also from Mundhwa, and Samrat Bhati (19) of Chandan Nagar. They were arrested during an investigation into a chain snatching incident in Pashan area.

According to the press release issued by police, Mali formed a gang to snatch jewellery to further sell them. Mali and Salunke would snatch the jewellery, while Bhati would buy the robbed ornaments from them, stated the press released.

Police said the gang was involved in 20 chain snatching incidents in different parts of the city. Crime branch senior inspector Hemant Patil submitted a proposal to invoke the MCOCA against the gang of three. Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge forwarded the proposal to additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale.

After verifying criminal cases against Mali, Morale sanctioned the proposal and the MCOCA was invoked against Mali and his aides.

