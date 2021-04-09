MCOCA invoked against two ‘chain snatchers’

According to police, a tip-off led to the arrest of the two accused on March 24.

Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a two alleged chain snatchers.

Police identified the accused as Ali Akbar Hussani Irani (30) and Haiderali Abbasali Siya (30), both residents of the Patil Estate slum in Shivajinagar.

According to police, a tip-off led to the arrest of the two accused on March 24. Police said during investigation, they found out that the two accused were involved in several crimes, including snatching a gold chain from a 62-year-old woman on Pashan Sus Road on January 18. The duo approached the woman on a motorcycle when she was walking on the road, slapped her and snatched her gold chain, police added.

The accused were booked under sections pertaining to robbery at Chaturshringi police station. Police said they recovered a motorcycle and 85 gm of gold ornaments from the duo. The two have earlier been involved in serious offences of robbery, attempt to murder and cheating, they added.

A press note issued on Friday stated that Irani formed a team with Siya for committing these crimes in an organised manner. So a proposal to invoke the MCOCA against them was submitted by Sub-Inspector Sunil Kulkarni to Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Morale through Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shrinivas Ghadge, the press statement added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaishali Shinde has accepted the proposal and police are further investigating the case.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.