Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

MCOCA invoked against six-member criminal gang for ‘extorting’ businessman

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against a gang of six persons that allegedly extorted money from a businessman.

Police have identified the six accused as Yogesh Nagpure (35), the ‘gang leader’, Pramod Salunkhe (25), Wajid ayyad (25), Mangesh Tamnbe (28), Lakshmansingh alias Hanumanta Tanvar (35) and a woman.

Police said Nagpure and the woman accused are still on the run and attempts are on to trace and arrest them.

The accused allegedly posed as journalists and extorted Rs 5 lakh from a businessman. They threatened to publish news against the businessman in a newspaper by blaming him for running an illegal business, unless he paid them off.

Police have arrested four accused in this case, while the remaining two are absconding.

Police said Nagpure has been booked earlier in connection to serious crimes such as attempt to murder, extortion and human trafficking.

Senior Police Inspector Ajit Lakade submitted a proposal through DCP (zone 5) Vikrant Deshmukh to invoke MCOCA against Nagpure and his gang members in this case. The proposal was accepted by Additional Commissioner of Police Namdev Chavan.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 03:41:03 am
