scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

MCOCA invoked against man for extorting money from trader at Phoenix Mall

The businessman allegedly paid him Rs 2 lakh by cheque but Sasane continued to call him multiple times, threatening to kill him if the remaining amount was not given, they added.

The businessman had lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Vimantal police station following the incident in December 2022. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
MCOCA invoked against man for extorting money from trader at Phoenix Mall
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pune City police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against history sheeter Ravindra Jayprakash Sasane (49) and his two aides, Mangal Satpute and Deepak Gaikwad (both 40), who allegedly extorted money from a businessman at Phoenix Mall last year under the guise of Mathadi workers or manual labourers in the occupation of loading and unloading goods from trucks.

The businessman had lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Vimantal police station following the incident in December 2022.

Police said the complainant was carrying out renovation work at a showroom at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar on December 6, 2022 when Sasane and his aides stopped the workers unloading plywood from a truck at the mall, and demanded an amount worth Rs 4.5 lakhs.

Sasane warned the businessman that he would not allow his workers to unload the truck if the money was not paid, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

The businessman allegedly paid him Rs 2 lakh by cheque but Sasane continued to call him multiple times, threatening to kill him if the remaining amount was not given, they added.

During investigation, police found that Sasane had formed a gang with the intention to commit serious crimes following which a proposal to invoke MCOCA against him was submitted by senior police inspector Vilas Sonde of Vimantal police station.

The proposal was sanctioned by additional commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, stated a press release issued on Tuesday. Assistant commissioner of police Kishor Jadhav is investigating the case.

More from Pune
Advertisement

Last month, Retesh Kumaarr, the commissioner of Pune City police, had held a meeting with about 120 representatives of various business establishments appealing them to file complaints against extortionists and criminal elements among Mathadi workers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 22:28 IST
Next Story

Offered blank cheque on Shark Tank, Pune startup raises Rs 5 crore in seed funding

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close