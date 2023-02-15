MCOCA invoked against man for extorting money from trader at Phoenix Mall

Pune City police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against history sheeter Ravindra Jayprakash Sasane (49) and his two aides, Mangal Satpute and Deepak Gaikwad (both 40), who allegedly extorted money from a businessman at Phoenix Mall last year under the guise of Mathadi workers or manual labourers in the occupation of loading and unloading goods from trucks.

The businessman had lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Vimantal police station following the incident in December 2022.

Police said the complainant was carrying out renovation work at a showroom at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar on December 6, 2022 when Sasane and his aides stopped the workers unloading plywood from a truck at the mall, and demanded an amount worth Rs 4.5 lakhs.

Sasane warned the businessman that he would not allow his workers to unload the truck if the money was not paid, police said.

The businessman allegedly paid him Rs 2 lakh by cheque but Sasane continued to call him multiple times, threatening to kill him if the remaining amount was not given, they added.

During investigation, police found that Sasane had formed a gang with the intention to commit serious crimes following which a proposal to invoke MCOCA against him was submitted by senior police inspector Vilas Sonde of Vimantal police station.

The proposal was sanctioned by additional commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, stated a press release issued on Tuesday. Assistant commissioner of police Kishor Jadhav is investigating the case.

Last month, Retesh Kumaarr, the commissioner of Pune City police, had held a meeting with about 120 representatives of various business establishments appealing them to file complaints against extortionists and criminal elements among Mathadi workers.