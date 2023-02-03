scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
MCOCA invoked against gangster, his five aides

Police said Waghmare, along with his members, is accused in several cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and illegal possession of weapons.

Police said Waghmare, along with his members, is accused in several cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and illegal possession of weapons.
MCOCA invoked against gangster, his five aides
THE PUNE city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gangster and his five aides. According to an official statement, the gangster Umesh Mukesh Waghmare (24) and his accomplices have been under arrest in connection with an extortion and attempt to murder case lodged at the Khadak police station. Police said Waghmare, along with his members, is accused in several cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and illegal possession of weapons.

In another development, 14 history sheeters have been externed from the limits of Pune city and district for one year for being active in criminal activities.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 04:02 IST
