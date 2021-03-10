MCOCA invoked against ‘gangster’ Bandu Andekar, 15 aides

Police said Andekar was involved in many criminal cases since 1981, and had been named in 14 cases in the past, including those of murder and other serious offences.

Police have now invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against alleged gangster Suraykant alias Bandu Anna Andekar (60) and 15 of his aides, including Nandakumar alias Nandu Naik, better known as ‘matka king’.

A press release issued on Wednesday by police said Andekar and 15 other accused were involved in the alleged attempt to murder of rival gang member, Omkar Gajanan Kudle (21), on February 21.

A case was registered against Andekar and his gang members under relevant sections of the IPC. According to police, the Andekar gang believed that their rivals Kudle and Suraj Thombre were becoming more influential in the area, and so attacked Kudle as per the instructions of gang leader Bandu Andekar.

A proposal to invoke the MCOCA against the Andekar gang was submitted by Senior Inspector Shrihari Bahirat of Khadak police station to Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Shinde.

The proposal has been accepted. Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Govekar is investigating into the matter. A special court has remanded 12 accused in this case, including Andekar, in police custody till March 16. Police said four remaining accused, including Naik, known to be a major ‘Matka den’ operator and criminal with police record, were yet to be arrested.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Police said Andekar was involved in many criminal cases since 1981, and had been named in 14 cases in the past, including those of murder and other serious offences. He was allegedly active in the “gang war” between the Andekar gang and rival Malvadkar gang in the 1980s.

Police have also invoked the MCOCA against Nilesh Ghywal and Jayesh Lokhande gangs.