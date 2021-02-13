MCOCA invoked against gang that killed undertrial within 2 hours of his release on bail: Pune Police

An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Yerwada police station.

Pune City Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang allegedly involved in the murder of Nitin Shivaji Kasabe (24).

Kasabe, who was an undertrial in an attempt to murder case, was released from Yerawada Central Prison on temporary bail due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at around 9 pm on May 27, 2020.

But within two hours of his release, he was brutally murdered, allegedly by a rival gang led by Akash Vasant Kanchile (20).

An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Yerwada police station. Police arrested Kanchile and 15 of his accomplices under sections 302, 201, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 188, 269 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act.

According to police, Kanchile and his aides were found to be involved in serious offences, so the stringent MCOCA has been invoked against them.

On February 5, Kanchile’s supporters had allegedly even burst firecrackers outside Yerawada jail to celebrate his birthday, and a video of this incident went viral on social media. Police then lodged a separate offence regarding this incident and started searching for those involved in it.

Police had arrested two suspects, identified as Rushikesh Mane and Tushar Avate.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team led by Senior Inspector Rajnish Nirmal launched a parallel probe into this incident and arrested Prajwal Barate (20) and also nabbed a minor boy. Both were allegedly involved in the firecracker incident, and were also wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged at the Yerawada police station.

